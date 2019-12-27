Russia raids offices of Kremlin critic Navalny

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian security officials searched the offices of leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation on Thursday, with his team calling the raid a new bid to disrupt their work.

Navalny linked the searches to his refusal to take down a 2017 video report that accused Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of massive corruption and has racked up nearly 33 million views on YouTube.

"What's happening is part of the coordinated campaign against the anti-corruption foundation," Navalny, 43, told reporters, but vowed that his organisation would not be intimidated.

"This complicates our work but we will not halt it," said Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critic, adding it was the fifth such raid on the foundation.

The opposition politician said he was not detained but was "simply forcibly dragged out of the office".

Videos released by Navalny's staff showed men clad in black uniforms, masks and helmets searching the premises. The team said the searches were conducted by court bailiffs.