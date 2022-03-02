Russia 'ready' To Continue Talks With Ukraine Wednesday Evening: Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM
Moscow, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday that a Russian delegation was ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country entered its seventh day.
"Our delegation will be ready to continue talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow's delegation expected the talks to resume Wednesday evening.