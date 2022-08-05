UrduPoint.com

Russia 'ready' To Discuss Prisoner Swap After Griner Jailing

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russia 'ready' to discuss prisoner swap after Griner jailing

Moscow, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Russia said Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Washington at the presidential level, a day after the drug conviction of US basketball star Brittney Griner.

Despite tensions soaring between Russia and the US since the launch of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, the former Cold War rivals appeared to be edging closer to a new prisoner exchange.

The White House has urged Russia to accept its offer of a deal for the release of Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said Russia was willing to discuss the matter.

"We are ready to discuss this subject, but only within the framework of the (communication) channel established by presidents Putin and Biden," Lavrov told a press conference on a visit to Cambodia.

"There is a special channel established by the presidents and despite certain public declarations, it is still functional," he added.

WNBA player Griner was on Thursday sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and ordered to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590) for possessing and smuggling narcotics.

