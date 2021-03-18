UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Recalls Envoy After Biden Says 'killer' Putin Will 'pay The Price'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Russia recalls envoy after Biden says 'killer' Putin will 'pay the price'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia called its US ambassador back to Moscow for consultations on Wednesday after Joe Biden described Vladimir Putin as a "killer" who would "pay a price" for election meddling, prompting the first major diplomatic crisis for the new American president.

In an interview with ABC news, Biden was asked about a US intelligence report that the Russian leader tried to harm his candidacy in the November 2020 election and promote that of Donald Trump.

"He will pay a price," the 78-year-old Biden said.

Asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other rivals, is a "killer," Biden said: "I do." The comments were aired as the US Commerce Department announced it was toughening export restrictions imposed on Russia as punishment for Navalny's poisoning.

Russia responded by summoning its envoy home, but stressed that it wanted to prevent an "irreversible deterioration" in relations.

"The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analyzing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti that "responsibility for further deterioration of Russian-American ties fully rests with the United States." In Washington, the State Department noted the Russian move and said the United States will "remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses." White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked by reporters whether the president considers Putin literally or just metaphorically a killer.

"He does not hold back on his concerns about what we see as malign and problematic actions," Psaki said, citing election interference, Navalny's poisoning, cyberattacks and bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.

"He's not going to hold back in his direct communications, nor is he going to hold back publicly," she said.

"We are not going to look the other way as we saw a little bit over the last four years." "From his first phone call with President Putin, President Biden has been clear that the United States will also respond to a number of destabilizing actions," she said.

Asked about that phone call by ABC News, Biden said he had a "long talk" with Putin after taking office in January.

"The conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared'," Biden said.

Biden's assessment that Putin is a "killer" marked a stark contrast with Trump's steadfast refusal to say anything negative about the Russian president.

In a 2017 interview with Fox News, Trump was asked about Putin being a "killer." "There are a lot of killers," he replied. "You think our country's so innocent?" Despite his thoughts about the Russian leader, Biden said "there are places where it's in our mutual interest to work together." "That's why I renewed the START agreement with him," he said of the nuclear treaty. "That occurred while he's doing this, but that's overwhelmingly in the interest of humanity, that we diminish the prospect of a nuclear exchange." Biden said he had learned from dealing with "an awful lot" of leaders during a political career spanning almost five decades -- including eight years as vice president -- that the most important thing was to "just know the other guy." Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, denounced Biden for agreeing with the description of Putin as a "killer." "Biden insulted the citizens of our country," Volodin said. "Attacks on (Putin) are attacks on our country."The Kremlin on Wednesday also dismissed the US determination that Russia had targeted election infrastructure during the 2020 presidential election.

"It is absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, and an "excuse" to impose new sanctions.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Nuclear White House Trump Vladimir Putin Price United States January November 2017 2020 Commerce From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

10 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

10 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

10 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

11 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.