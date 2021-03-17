Russia recalls Washington envoy for consultations

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said Wednesday it had summoned its Washington envoy back to the country for consultations on its ties with the United States but stressed it wanted to prevent an "irreversible deterioration" in relations.

"The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analysing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after President Joe Biden said Russia will "pay a price" for meddling in US elections and he agrees with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer."