UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Recognises Bolivia's Acting President Jeanine Anez

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Russia recognises Bolivia's acting president Jeanine Anez

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia on Thursday recognised Jeanine Anez as acting president of Bolivia following weeks of turmoil and the resignation of Evo Morales.

"We have taken note of the announcement that the second deputy speaker of the Senate, Mrs Anez, has taken office as interim president," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"It is clear that it is she who will be considered the leader of Bolivia until a new president is elected," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti state news agency.

Zakharova added that these statements did not change Russia's official position on events in La Paz which Moscow has called a coup d'Etat.

"This is not about recognising what has happened in Bolivia as a legitimate process," she said.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia La Paz Bolivia

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

18 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

33 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

43 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

48 minutes ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.