Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia on Thursday recognised Jeanine Anez as acting president of Bolivia following weeks of turmoil and the resignation of Evo Morales.

"We have taken note of the announcement that the second deputy speaker of the Senate, Mrs Anez, has taken office as interim president," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"It is clear that it is she who will be considered the leader of Bolivia until a new president is elected," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti state news agency.

Zakharova added that these statements did not change Russia's official position on events in La Paz which Moscow has called a coup d'Etat.

"This is not about recognising what has happened in Bolivia as a legitimate process," she said.