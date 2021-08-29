UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 19,492 Daily COVID-19 Infections

MOSCOW, Aug. 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 19,492 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,863,541, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The country reported 799 daily deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 180,840.

The number of recoveries increased by 19,411 to 6,131,446.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,498 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,563,508.

More than 36 million Russians have reportedly been fully vaccinated so far.

