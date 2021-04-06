Russia records 8,328 daily COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia confirmed 8,328 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 4,597,868, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

COVID-19 related deaths increased by 389 to 101,106. A total of 8,902 patients have recovered from the pandemic over the previous day, raising the cumulative recovery count to 4,220,035.

Moscow, the hardest hit in Russia, logged 1,747 new infections, taking the capital's total to 1,038,190.