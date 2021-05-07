Russia records 8,386 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 8,386 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,863,514, the country's official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 376 to 112,622 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,022 to 4,480,360.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,846 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,110,795.

So far, over 130.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.