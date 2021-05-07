UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,386 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russia records 8,386 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 8,386 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,863,514, the country's official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 376 to 112,622 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,022 to 4,480,360.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,846 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,110,795.

So far, over 130.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.