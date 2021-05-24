UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,406 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia records 8,406 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 8,406 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 5,009,911, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 319 to 118,801 over the past day, while the nationwide recoveries grew by 6,450 to 4,624,212.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,487 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,159,526.

More than 135.9 million COVID-19 tests have so far been conducted across the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

