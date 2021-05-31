UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 8,475 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Russia has reported 8,475 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,071,917, the country's monitoring and response center said on Monday.

The nationwide COVID-19 death toll rose by 339 to 121,501 on Sunday, while the number of recoveries grew by 6,715 to 4,684,585.

Moscow, the worst-hit area, registered 2,614 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,179,970.

According to official data, 28,365,082 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Saturday

