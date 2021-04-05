Russia records 8,646 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia has confirmed 8,646 new corona-virus infections over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,589,540, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 343 to 100,717 in the past day, while recoveries grew by 7,052 to 4,211,133.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,876 new cases, taking its total to 1,036,443.More than 121.9 million virus tests have been conducted across the country.