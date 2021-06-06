UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 9,163 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Russia has reported 9,163 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,126,437, the country's monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide COVID-19 death toll rose by 351 to 123,787 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries grew by 7,369 to 4,736,446.

Moscow, the worst-hit area, registered 2,936 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,198,007.

According to official data, 30,501,660 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Friday.

