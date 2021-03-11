Russia records 9,270 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW/APP, :MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia registered 9,270 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,360,823, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

Another 14,006 people have recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 3,959,533.

Official figures show that there were 459 new deaths over the previous day, taking the death toll to 90,734.

Cases in Moscow increased by 1,281 to 995,279.

To date, more than 114.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.