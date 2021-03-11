UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 9,270 New Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia records 9,270 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW/APP, :MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia registered 9,270 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,360,823, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

Another 14,006 people have recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 3,959,533.

Official figures show that there were 459 new deaths over the previous day, taking the death toll to 90,734.

Cases in Moscow increased by 1,281 to 995,279.

To date, more than 114.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Libyan Government’s Winning of Parl ..

36 seconds ago

UAE announces 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 1,677 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

51 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

50 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

50 minutes ago

UAE’s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.