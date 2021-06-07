UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 9,429 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia records 9,429 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia registered 9,429 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,135,866, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 330 to 124,117 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 6,756 to 4,743,202.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,266 new cases, taking its total to 1,201,273.

More than 140.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

