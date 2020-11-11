UrduPoint.com
Russia Records Highest Number Of Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported its highest daily death toll from COVID-19 with 432 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the country's emergency task force, the total number of cases in the country has passed 1.83 million, with 19,851 additions over the past day.

The death toll in the country reached 31,593.

Meanwhile, 18,616 more recoveries raised the total to over 1.36 million.

Russia on Oct. 28 introduced new measures to stem the virus's spread, making mandatory the use of face masks in public areas, public transport, and elevators. Cafes, bars, and restaurants across the country, except in the capital Moscow, also close their doors from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

