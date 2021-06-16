Russia registers 13,397 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Russia reported 13,397 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,249,990, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 396 to 127,576 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 10,256 to 4,828,500.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 5,782 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,253,894.

According to official data, 32,865,706 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Monday.