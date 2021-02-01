Russia registers 17,648 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 17,648 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,868,087, the country's COVID-19 monitoring and response center said Monday.

Many of Russia's new infections were reported in Moscow, with 2,037 in the past day, taking the cumulative count for the capital to 932,109.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 73,619 people in Russia have died from the novel coronavirus, with 437 deaths registered over the past day.

The number of recoveries in the country increased by 18,169 to 3,318,173.

So far, more than 102.3 million tests have been conducted across the country.