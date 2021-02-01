UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 17,648 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia registers 17,648 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 17,648 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,868,087, the country's COVID-19 monitoring and response center said Monday.

Many of Russia's new infections were reported in Moscow, with 2,037 in the past day, taking the cumulative count for the capital to 932,109.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 73,619 people in Russia have died from the novel coronavirus, with 437 deaths registered over the past day.

The number of recoveries in the country increased by 18,169 to 3,318,173.

So far, more than 102.3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, 4,452 reco ..

31 minutes ago

ASOS in 330m deal for Arcadia brands; 2,500 jobs a ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmir Day to be celebrated with zeal and fervor ..

22 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 7,952 vi ..

22 minutes ago

Central African Rebel Groups Alliance Rejects Pres ..

22 minutes ago

Typhoid conjugate vaccine drive launched to target ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.