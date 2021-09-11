Russia registers 18,891 new COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia has confirmed 18,891 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,121,516, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 796 to 191,961, while the number of recoveries increased by 17,888 to 6,375,160.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,940 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,584,581.

According to media reports, more than 39.6 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far