UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 20,992 Daily COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 20,992 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,705,523, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

Russia registered 785 daily deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 174,485.The number of recoveries increased by 20,351 to 5,983,405.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported the highest number of new cases with 1,925 daily infections, taking its total to 1,551,311.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,691 new cases.A fifth Russian vaccine against COVID-19 was "on the way," Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said earlier this week.

