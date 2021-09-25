Russia registers 22,041 new COVID-19 infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia registered 22,041 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 7,398,415, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 822 to 203,095.

The number of recoveries increased by 16,325 to 6,590,933.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,211 new cases, taking its total to 1,617,715.

According to media reports, more than 41.6 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.