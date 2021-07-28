Russia registers 22,420 daily COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 22,420 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since June 30, taking the nationwide tally to 6,195,232, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 798 to 156,178, while the number of recoveries increased by 20,579 to 5,547,529.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,445 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,495,775.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that the main goal of the city's healthcare system in the coming years will be to offer rehabilitation to former COVID-19 patients and prevent complications.Chechen Health Minister Elkhan Suleymanov announced on Tuesday that 60 percent of the population in the republic have been vaccinated, making it the first Russian region to reach herd immunity.