UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 22,589 Daily COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russia registers 22,589 daily COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia registered 22,589 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,356,784, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 790 to 161,715, while the number of recoveries increased by 20,096 to 5,679,842.

Moscow reported 2,502 new cases, taking its total to 1,516,394.

Nearly 167 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

7 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

19 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

1 minute ago
 ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

1 minute ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Fascist Modi govt's Aug 5 action clear violation o ..

Fascist Modi govt's Aug 5 action clear violation of UN resolutions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.