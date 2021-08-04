Russia registers 22,589 daily COVID-19 infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia registered 22,589 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,356,784, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 790 to 161,715, while the number of recoveries increased by 20,096 to 5,679,842.

Moscow reported 2,502 new cases, taking its total to 1,516,394.

Nearly 167 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.