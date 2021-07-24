UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 23,811 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia registers 23,811 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 23,811 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continued to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,078,522, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 795 to 152,296, while the number of recoveries increased by 22,547 to 5,450,004.

Moscow reported 3,425 new cases, down from 4,287 the day before, taking its total to 1,481,296.

Nearly 161.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

