Russia registers 24,217 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 24,217 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

The national tally has increased to 3,308,601, including 59,951 deaths and 2,685,723 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,142 new cases over the past day, taking the city's total caseload to 838,554.

Over 92.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.