Russia registers 24,439 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :-- Russia logged 24,439 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,585,799, said the official monitoring and response center on Saturday.

The country recorded its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic as fatalities grew by 697 to 137,262, while recoveries increased by 17,899 to 5,053,417.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,446 new cases, taking its total to 1,380,151.

According to official data, 40,875,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia.