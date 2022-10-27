Russia registers 7,849 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia recorded 7,849 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,402,209, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 82 to 389,872, while the number of recoveries increased by 12,040 to 20,763,904.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 928 new cases, taking its total to 3,228,037.