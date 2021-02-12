UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers More Than 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 15,089 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,042,837 with 79,194 deaths and 3,559,142 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,139 new cases, bringing the city's total to 952,656.More than 106 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

