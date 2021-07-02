UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Record Daily COVID Death Toll For 4th Day In Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia registers record daily COVID death toll for 4th day in row

MOSCOW, 2 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :- Russia on Friday set another grim record for daily coronavirus deaths for the fourth straight day, with 679 fatalities recorded, bringing the overall toll to 136,565.

The rise in cases remains significant as well, with 23,218 people testing positive for COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the tally to 5.5 million and active cases to 389,277.

Over the same period, recoveries topped 5.03 million, including 18,197 registered since yesterday.

In a statement, Russia's chief sanitary officer Anna Popova said that 10 of Russia's 49 regions have seen a rise in cases.

Every new coronavirus strain is a little stronger than the previous one, Popova told the Moscow Urban Forum on Friday.

She predicted that new vaccines will be needed to immunize against the new strains.

The capital Moscow continues to lead with the spread of the virus, which officials have blamed on the new Delta strain, said Vice Mayor Anastasia Rakova.

"The situation with the coronavirus in Moscow remains tense. Now, according to all studies, a new Indian strain Delta is dominating the city. It has, in fact, ousted all previous strains," she said.

More measures were introduced to stem the rise, including mandatory isolation and PCR tests for people suffering from flu-like illness to break the chain of infection, she said.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Same Lead All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

1 hour ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.