UrduPoint.com

Russia Rejects Suspension From UN Rights Council As 'illegal'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russia rejects suspension from UN rights council as 'illegal'

Moscow, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia considers its suspension from the UN Human Rights Council to be "illegal", the foreign ministry in Moscow said Thursday.

Russia considers the vote to suspend it, taken by the UN General Assembly earlier Thursday, to be "illegal and politically motivated, aimed at ostentatiously punishing a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy", the foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Vote From

Recent Stories

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

33 minutes ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

1 hour ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

1 hour ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

1 hour ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.