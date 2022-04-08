Russia rejects suspension from UN rights council as 'illegal'

Moscow, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia considers its suspension from the UN Human Rights Council to be "illegal", the foreign ministry in Moscow said Thursday.

Russia considers the vote to suspend it, taken by the UN General Assembly earlier Thursday, to be "illegal and politically motivated, aimed at ostentatiously punishing a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy", the foreign ministry said.