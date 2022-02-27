UrduPoint.com

Russia Releases Images Of Captured Chernobyl Plant

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Russia releases images of captured Chernobyl plant

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Russian military on Saturday released images of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine that it seized after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country this week.

Russian troops took control of the area -- one of the most radioactive places on earth -- on the first day of their offensive into Ukraine.

Images released by Moscow's defence ministry showed Russian soldiers patrolling the plant, which is encased in a giant sarcophagus, with snipers dressed in black uniforms and a tank parked on the territory.

A masked soldier said radiation levels were "under control".

The soldier claimed the Russians were protecting the area "with the Ukrainian National Guard", but Ukrainian authorities have said staff had been evacuated as Moscow's forces took control.

Ukraine on Friday said the radiation levels had increased since Chernobyl -- which lies on the path of the Russian advance from Belarus to the capital Kyiv -- was seized by Moscow's troops.

Ukrainian authorities said they had informed the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that they had lost control of highly radioactive fuel rods from the power plant.

The UN's nuclear watchdog said the radiation levels "posed no danger" and that Ukrainian regulators suspected the uptick could have been caused by heavy military vehicles stirring up contaminated soil.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Vehicles Vladimir Putin Chernobyl Belarus Tank From

Recent Stories

Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

59 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

1 hour ago
 National industrial exhibition to help introduce P ..

National industrial exhibition to help introduce Pakistani products

1 hour ago
 France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

2 hours ago
 Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed ..

Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed missing

2 hours ago
 Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, ..

Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>