Russia reports 14,736 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia has registered 14,736 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,278,816, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The center said that the nationwide death toll increased by 99 to 388,709, while the number of recoveries grew by 27,520 to 20,559,274.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,167 new cases, taking its total to 3,217,624.