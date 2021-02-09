UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 15,019 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia reports 15,019 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia reported 15,019 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 3,998,216, the country's official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The pandemic has claimed 77,598 lives in Russia, with 530 deaths reported in the previous day.

Official figures showed 21,795 more people recovered from COVID-19 over the past day in the country, taking the total of cured patients to 3,493,886.

Meanwhile, Moscow, the worst-hit in Russia, recorded 1,584 new cases, taking the capital's count to 947,036 in all.

Russia continues to rank fourth worldwide in the number of coronavirus cases and first in Europe.

To date, over 105 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

16 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

31 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

31 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

43 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

24 minutes ago

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source o ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.