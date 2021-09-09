Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 18,380 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,084,284, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 794 to 190,376, while the number of recoveries increased by 19,639 to 6,340,151.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,801 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,581,075.

Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of Russia's major corona-virus treatment hospital on the outskirts of Moscow, said on Wednesday that Russia could see a surge in infections by the end of September due to a number of factors, including the beginning of the school year and the end of the summer holiday season.