Russia reports 22,850 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 22,850 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,934 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,471,053 with 63,370 deaths and 2,854,088 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,320 more cases, taking the city's total to 871,535. more than 94.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.