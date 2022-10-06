Russia reports 23,045 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) --:Russia has registered 23,045 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,141,674, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 108 to 387,887, while the number of recoveries grew by 41,536 to 20,307,569, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,962 new cases, taking its total to 3,207,418.