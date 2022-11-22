Russia reports 4,460 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, XINHUA/(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Russia registered 4,460 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,545,351, said the official monitoring and response center on Tuesday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 59 to 391,568, while the number of recoveries grew by 6,444 to 20,954,532. Meanwhile, Moscow reported 625 new cases, taking its total to 3,247,957.