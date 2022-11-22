UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports 4,460 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Russia reports 4,460 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, XINHUA/(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Russia registered 4,460 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,545,351, said the official monitoring and response center on Tuesday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 59 to 391,568, while the number of recoveries grew by 6,444 to 20,954,532. Meanwhile, Moscow reported 625 new cases, taking its total to 3,247,957.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

36 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

1 hour ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

1 hour ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

4 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.