Russia reports 6,578 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia registered 6,578 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,386,842, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 84 to 389,710, while the number of recoveries grew by 12,912 to 20,740,347. Meanwhile, Moscow reported 501 new cases, taking its total to 3,226,070.