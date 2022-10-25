UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports 6,578 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russia reports 6,578 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia registered 6,578 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,386,842, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 84 to 389,710, while the number of recoveries grew by 12,912 to 20,740,347. Meanwhile, Moscow reported 501 new cases, taking its total to 3,226,070.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

30 minutes ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

2 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

2 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.