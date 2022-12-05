Russia reports 6,598 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) --:Russia has registered 6,598 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,617,601, said the official monitoring and response center on Sunday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 55 to 392,231, while the number of recoveries grew by 4,589 to 21,018,980.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,136 new cases, taking its total to 3,261,716.