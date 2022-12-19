Russia reports 7,222 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :-- Russia has registered 7,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,716,074, said the official monitoring and response center on Sunday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 51 to 393,000, and the number of recoveries grew by 6,338 to 21,109,668.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,282 new cases, taking its total to 3,281,583.