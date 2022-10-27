Russia reports 7,518 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia registered 7,518 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,394,360, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 80 to 389,790, while the number of recoveries grew by 11,517 to 20,751,864.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,039 new cases, taking its total to 3,227,109.