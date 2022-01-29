UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Daily Record Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

Published January 29, 2022

Russia reports daily record of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia on Saturday reported 113,122 new cases over the past 24 hours, the first time it recorded over 100,000 new corona-virus cases in a single day, taking the nationwide tally to 11,615,779.

The nationwide death toll increased by 668 to 330,111, while the number of recoveries increased by 30,010 to 10,189,207, according to the official monitoring and response center.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 26,488 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,309,904.

Over 83 million Russian citizens have received at least one vaccine dose and around 80 million have been fully vaccinated, according to data released on Friday.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 64.4 percent, data released on Friday showed.

