UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports More Than 10,000 New Virus Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia reports more than 10,000 new virus infections

Moscow, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Russia on Sunday registered more than 10,600 new coronavirus infections, marking a fresh one-day record increase.

New infections jumped by 10,633 to 134,687 cases, Russian authorities said.

Russia is now the European country registering the most new infections.

But the official fatality rate is low in comparison to countries like Italy, Spain and the United States.

Fifty eight people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,280.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said the Russian capital, which has emerged as the epicentre of the contagion, was not yet past the peak of the outbreak.

Moscow recorded 5,948 new cases, bringing the capital's total to 68,606.

President Vladimir Putin has said the situation remains "very difficult." Despite the steady increase in cases, the government has indicated it could gradually lift confinement measures from May 12, but the easing will depend on the region.

Sobyanin said on Saturday that about two percent of Moscow residents -- or more than 250,000 people -- have the coronavirus.

According to official statistics, Moscow has a population of 12.7 million but the real figure is believed to be higher.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Vladimir Putin Spain Italy United States May Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

12 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

13 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.