Russia Reports New Daily Record Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia reports new daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 14,231 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 1,340,409, according to a statement published by the country's COVID-19 response center Wednesday.

Moscow reported most of the new cases with 4,573 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 344,004, the center said.

Over the past day, 239 new deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 23,205, the center said, adding that 1,039,705 patients have recovered so far, including 7,920 over the past 24 hours.

The Russian government has introduced new travel restrictions for the elderly following autumn's surge in COVID-19 cases.

