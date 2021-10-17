MOSCOW, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Russia reports new record of daily COVID-19 cases Russia registered 34,303 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a record high since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 7,992,687, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 997 -- almost the same as a record number of 1,002 a day earlier -- to 223,312. Recoveries increased by 18,717 to 7,000,624.

The capital Moscow reported 6,740 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,719,414.

More than 47.2 million Russians have been fully vaccinated, according to media reports.