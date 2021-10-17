UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports New Record Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia reports new record of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Russia reports new record of daily COVID-19 cases Russia registered 34,303 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a record high since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 7,992,687, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 997 -- almost the same as a record number of 1,002 a day earlier -- to 223,312. Recoveries increased by 18,717 to 7,000,624.

The capital Moscow reported 6,740 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,719,414.

More than 47.2 million Russians have been fully vaccinated, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Sunday Media Million

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

1 hour ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.