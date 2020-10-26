Russia reports new record of daily COVID-19 infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 17,347 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new all-time high, as infections have been resurging, the country's COVID-19 response center said Monday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,531,224, including 26,269 deaths and 1,146,096 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 5,224 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 401,040.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks after many restrictions were lifted and people gathered in large groups.