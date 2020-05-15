UrduPoint.com
Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Russia has confirmed 10,598 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 262,843, according to a statement released by its coronavirus response center on Friday.

The death toll grew by 113 to 2,418, while 58,226 people have recovered, including 4,696 over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 4,748 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 135,464.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog announced in a statement Friday that 256,847 people were under medical observation as of Thursday.

Over 6.4 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

