UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Over 5,400 Virus Deaths In June

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia reports over 5,400 virus deaths in June

Moscow, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 5,400 people died in Russia from the coronavirus in June, the state statistics service said on Friday, one thousand more people than previously announced by the authorities.

Russia's reported mortality rate is much lower than in other countries with similar rates of infection, leading critics to accuse officials of under-reporting deaths to minimise the scale of the crisis.

According to daily figures released by health authorities, 4,499 people died from COVID-19 between June 2 and July 1.

The Rosstat statistics agency for its part said on Friday that 5,448 people died in June, with coronavirus considered the main cause of death.

In addition, 4,880 other people infected with the coronavirus died from other diseases.

In 1,399 of those cases the coronavirus caused complications that led to a patient's death, the Rosstat said.

All in all, 162,758 people died in Russia in June, up from 137,237 people in June last year.

The government insists that it records causes of death meticulously based on the results of autopsies and according to international standards set out by the World Health Organization.

Russia counts only those deaths directly caused by the virus, unlike some countries that count all deaths of people infected.

At more than 877,000 cases, Russia has the world's largest coronavirus caseload. A total of 14,725 fatalities has been recorded.

Related Topics

World Russia Died June July All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

51 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

3 hours ago

US Government Contractor Using Data From More Than ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan allows int'l, domestic flight operations ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.