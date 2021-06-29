Russia Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Deaths: Tally
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:00 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Tuesday recorded 652 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a government tally.
A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that's hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.