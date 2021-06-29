UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Deaths: Tally

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths: tally

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Tuesday recorded 652 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a government tally.

A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that's hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Related Topics

Russia Petersburg Euro 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

46 minutes ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Por ..

46 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

1 hour ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.