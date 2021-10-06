Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

MOSCOW, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 929 COVID-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count in the country, bringing the national death toll to 212,625, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

A total of 25,133 new infections were registered, taking the nationwide tally to 7,662,560. The number of recoveries increased by 19,841 to 6,778,900.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 3,589 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,658,065.

Russia is close to surpassing the threshold of 30,000 new cases a day amid a surge in infections, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Tuesday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.